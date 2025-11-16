ETV Bharat / international

UN Climate Change Body Mulls New Document On Fossil Fuel By Oct 2026

Belem: As hectic deliberations marked the first week of the annual climate change summit, COP30 President Andre Correa do Lago said the deliberations may come out with a new document on fossil fuel that is likely to present a roadmap for transition into a cleaner mode.

However, there is a lack of in-depth data regarding fossil fuel and more information on the subject is needed before coming out with anything concrete, Lago told a press conference late Saturday night here.

Although the fossil fuel roadmap is not in the formal agenda of COP30 Climate Summit here, it is being talked about by major parties after Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva spoke about it in his opening statement.

“The roadmap does not need to be supportive or not supportive. It is a document... the COP30 has to present the roadmap,” Lago said when asked if any roadmap is being discussed by the parties during the ongoing deliberations.

Negotiators from more than 190 countries have gathered here for the annual Conference of Parties (COP) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). The COP30 summit is taking place at the Brazilian city of Belem in the Amazon region from November 10 to 21.

Lago commented that some “very positive comments” were heard during the negotiations and all in a way agreed to work on it in the coming period.

“We also had very clear comments that this is not a negotiated outcome, this is not a documented outcome that needs to be approved, or a document that enters into negotiation.

“This roadmap is made for negotiators, for delegations to know about all the elements that we could raise during that effort,” Lago said. Talking about any documented roadmap, the COP30 president said that most of the parties feel there is inadequate data on implications of fossil fuel and the way ahead.

“I think one thing is clear -- most of the interventions agreed that we have an issue with data. We need more data. So, we really want to continue with the Azarbaizanian presidency and Brazilian presidency to have a group of experts that will help us to really have better data,” he added.

Lago stressed that the additional data is required so that different sides can agree to it, and this is one of the things that the UN Climate Change body is going to do very early next year. “We will likely organise three meetings to discuss data, but it's going to be of experts. We propose to have a report by October 2026. It is about the roadmap 1.3,” he added.

He was referring to a report on the Baku to Belem Roadmap to 1.3T published by the COP presidency ahead of the annual climate summit.