ETV Bharat / international

UN Chief Urges Global AI Cooperation Saying World Can't Afford 'A Race To The Bottom On AI Safety'

United Nations: The United Nations chief urged global competitors in artificial intelligence on Wednesday to cooperate in addressing threats from the technology, warning that "the world cannot afford a race to the bottom on AI safety."

Secretary-General António Guterres said concerns raised by those on the frontlines of AI technology that its development "is racing ahead of our understanding of the risks" can't be ignored.

Governments must assume their first responsibility to protect civilians from AI threats, which means "national action is essential," Guterres told U.N. reporters. "But global coordination is also indispensable."

"We need guardrails to build trust — and that make AI safe, transparent, accountable, with human dignity at the center."

Guterres was referring to a proposal from Dario Amodei, CEO of Anthropic, to ensure AI safety by coordinating a slowdown in its development by leading technology companies and governments.

OpenAI's Sam Altman, SpaceXAI's Elon Musk and other prominent industry leaders have said in recent days that AI's development needs to slow down. But Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg distanced the company Wednesday, saying every AI company has to ensure its technology is safe.

There are other obstacles to a coordinated effort on AI, including domestic and global competition, especially from China, and profit motivations. And there has been pushback from President Donald Trump, who this week called threats that AI might destroy humanity "a HOAX" and claimed efforts to limit the technology are part of a "SICK conspiracy."