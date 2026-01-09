ETV Bharat / international

UN Chief Regrets WH Announcement To Withdraw US From Global Organisations

United Nations: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday voiced regret over the Trump administration’s decision to withdraw the US from several UN entities, vowing that the world body will continue to carry its mandates “with determination.”

President Donald Trump on Wednesday withdrew the US from over 60 international organisations, including 31 UN bodies and the India-France-led International Solar Alliance, calling the institutions “redundant” and “contrary” to America's interests.

“The Secretary-General regrets the announcement by the White House regarding the United States’ decision to withdraw from a number of United Nations entities,” a statement by the spokesman for the Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said.

The United Nations has a “responsibility to deliver for those who depend on us. We will continue to carry out our mandates with determination,” the statement added.

Guterres said that assessed contributions to the United Nations regular budget and peacekeeping budget, as approved by the General Assembly, are a legal obligation under the UN Charter for all Member States, including the United States. “All United Nations entities will go on with the implementation of their mandates as given by Member States,” it said.