ETV Bharat / international

UN Chief Hails Pakistan's Efforts To Bring Peace In West Asia Through Mediation Between US And Iran

Islamabad: The UN chief on Tuesday appreciated the efforts by Pakistan to bring peace in West Asia through mediation between the US and Iran. Secretary General Antonio Guterres, ᨊwho arrived in Pakistan earlier in the day for a three-day official visit, addressed a press conference in Islamabad alongside Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.

“I salute Pakistan’s leadership for helping to create the conditions for dialogue between the US and Iran and mediating that conflict. Your efforts helped deliver the Islamabad memorandum of understanding, the subsequent ceasefire and the framework for future negotiations. Every Pakistani should be proud of that pivotal role,” he said.

In June, the US and Iran signed an MoU, aimed at bringing peace in West Asia. Pakistan also signed the document as a “guarantor”. The negotiations collapsed in early July with renewed military strikes amid mutual accusations of agreement violations and deadlocked demands over the Strait of Hormuz - the Gulf chokepoint through which about a fifth of the world’s energy supplies pass in peacetime.

Guterres then urged peace by coming back to diplomacy and talks.

“And from Islamabad, I want to send a loud and clear message to all parties: end the conflict, return to diplomacy and restore navigational rights in accordance with international law. There will never be peace in the region until the right of self-determination of the Palestinian people is recognised, as Pakistan has long championed,” he said.

He asserted that Pakistan mattered not only because of its size, but because it brought an “essential perspective” to global debates. “For decades, Pakistan opened its doors to millions of Afghans fleeing conflict and instability. Communities around this country shared whatever they had with people seeking protection and safety,” Guterres said.

He said that the UN was committed to ensuring that the Afghans' repatriation should proceed in a “voluntary, safe and dignified way”. Guterres also appreciated Pakistan’s contributions to United Nations peacekeeping. “Pakistani women and men have served with courage and distinction in some of the most difficult and dangerous environments,” he said.

“More than 180 brave Pakistani souls gave their lives in the service of peace. We honour their sacrifice.” The UN chief also shared his plans to visit the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) later in the day to pay tribute to the mission and to peacekeepers worldwide.