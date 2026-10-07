UN Chief Hails Pakistan's Efforts To Bring Peace In West Asia Through Mediation Between US And Iran
Guterres asserted that Pakistan mattered not only because of its size, but because it brought an “essential perspective” to global debates.
By PTI
Published : October 7, 2026 at 7:00 AM IST
Islamabad: The UN chief on Tuesday appreciated the efforts by Pakistan to bring peace in West Asia through mediation between the US and Iran. Secretary General Antonio Guterres, ᨊwho arrived in Pakistan earlier in the day for a three-day official visit, addressed a press conference in Islamabad alongside Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.
“I salute Pakistan’s leadership for helping to create the conditions for dialogue between the US and Iran and mediating that conflict. Your efforts helped deliver the Islamabad memorandum of understanding, the subsequent ceasefire and the framework for future negotiations. Every Pakistani should be proud of that pivotal role,” he said.
In June, the US and Iran signed an MoU, aimed at bringing peace in West Asia. Pakistan also signed the document as a “guarantor”. The negotiations collapsed in early July with renewed military strikes amid mutual accusations of agreement violations and deadlocked demands over the Strait of Hormuz - the Gulf chokepoint through which about a fifth of the world’s energy supplies pass in peacetime.
Guterres then urged peace by coming back to diplomacy and talks.
“And from Islamabad, I want to send a loud and clear message to all parties: end the conflict, return to diplomacy and restore navigational rights in accordance with international law. There will never be peace in the region until the right of self-determination of the Palestinian people is recognised, as Pakistan has long championed,” he said.
He asserted that Pakistan mattered not only because of its size, but because it brought an “essential perspective” to global debates. “For decades, Pakistan opened its doors to millions of Afghans fleeing conflict and instability. Communities around this country shared whatever they had with people seeking protection and safety,” Guterres said.
He said that the UN was committed to ensuring that the Afghans' repatriation should proceed in a “voluntary, safe and dignified way”. Guterres also appreciated Pakistan’s contributions to United Nations peacekeeping. “Pakistani women and men have served with courage and distinction in some of the most difficult and dangerous environments,” he said.
“More than 180 brave Pakistani souls gave their lives in the service of peace. We honour their sacrifice.” The UN chief also shared his plans to visit the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) later in the day to pay tribute to the mission and to peacekeepers worldwide.
He also talked about Pakistan's suffering due to terrorism. “Pakistan has endured immense suffering. Thousands of people lost their lives. Families and communities across the country continue to bear scars. We stand with Pakistan in confronting this threat of terrorism.”
He added that addressing terrorism and legitimate security concerns was necessary. Guterres also spoke about the climate crisis and the floods of 2022, which ravaged Pakistan. Dar on the occasion appreciated Guterres’ visit and referred to him as a “great friend” of Pakistan.
He said Pakistan valued the Secretary-General’s “readiness” to extend his good offices in situations where dialogue and diplomacy could help reduce tensions and create space for peaceful solutions.
“Pakistan believes that the UN must remain at the centre of international efforts to address these challenges and that diplomacy must be given every opportunity to succeed,” he said.
He further appreciated the UN chief’s “continued attention” to issues of particular importance to Pakistan, including regional peace and stability, counter-terrorism, climate vulnerability and development challenges.
He also highlighted Pakistan’s "deep concern" at the continued use of Afghan soil for carrying out terrorist attacks against Pakistan and urged the UN chief and the world to help address these challenges.
Also Read: