UN Chief Cites India-EU Trade Deal As He Underlines Need To Support 'Multi-Polarity'

New Delhi: United Nations chief Antonio Guterres on Thursday cited the free trade agreement between India and European Union (EU) as he called for a multipolar world, saying global challenges cannot be solved by one or two dominant powers.

Addressing a press conference at the UN, Guterres made a veiled reference to the US and China, and said, "In the present moment, it is clear that the most powerful country in the world is the US. Obviously, we see - and many see in relation to the future - the idea that there are two poles, one centred in the US and one centred in China."

Outlining his priorities for 2026, as reported by PTI, he said, "If we want a stable world, if we want a world in which peace can be sustained, in which development can be generalised, and in which, in the end, our values will prevail, we need to support multi-polarity."

"We need to support a dense set of relations among different countries. And I see with a lot of positive expectations, recent trade agreements: You had the EU with Mercosur. You had EU with Indonesia. EU with India," Secretary General Guterres said.

"You had Canada with China. You had the UK with China. So, it is this network in trade, this network in technology, this network in international cooperation among a progressively larger group of countries and entities in a true multipolar world that, in my opinion, can create the conditions for strong multilateral institutions and for a world in which the values that are the values of the Charter of United Nations can prevail,” Guterres said.

His remarks came a day after India and the EU signed a landmark free trade deal, billed as the "Mother of all deals", creating a combined market of nearly two billion people. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and European Council President Antonio Costa also unveiled a five-year roadmap focused on trade, defence cooperation and protecting the rules-based global order.

The two sides also inked two crucial pacts -- one on security and defence collaboration and another on mobility of Indian talents to Europe -- after Prime Minister Modi hosted von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa for summit talks amid frosty ties with the US.

Guterres emphasised that global structures and institutions must reflect the complexity and the opportunity of the "new times and realities” where the share of global economic activity by the traditional group of developed economies is receding and emerging economies are expanding in scale, influence and confidence.