ETV Bharat / international

UN Chief Condemns Attack On Tanker That Killed Three Indian Seafarers: Spokesperson

United Nations: UN chief Antonio Guterres has condemned the attack on a Palau-flagged tanker off the coast of Oman in which three Indian seafarers have been killed, his spokesperson said. On Wednesday, the US struck another Palau-flagged tanker, MT Settebello, killing three out of the 24 Indian sailors on board.

"...Notably, the Settebello tanker was hit and a number of Indian seafarers were killed. And that is an attack that was clearly condemned by the Secretary-General of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO). And we fully support and second that language," Spokesman for the UN Secretary-General, Stephane Dujarric, said at the daily press briefing Thursday.

Dujarric was referring to a statement issued by IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez, in which he had expressed his “deep sadness” and “strong condemnation” of the attack on the tanker MT Settebello, sailing under the flag of Palau, off the coast of Oman.

The IMO statement added that the incident, which occurred near the Strait of Hormuz and is reported to have followed a projectile strike against the vessel, resulted in a fire on board and the deaths of the three seafarers.

Dominguez said in the statement that he “strongly” condemns any act from any party that endangers the lives of seafarers and the safety of international shipping.

"This is simply unacceptable. My thoughts are with the families of the three seafarers who lost their lives and with all those awaiting news of the crew members.” Dominguez said IMO has underscored the need to protect seafarers, civilian shipping and the freedom of navigation at all times.

“All actions affecting international shipping must fully respect international law and the safety of life at sea. The protection of seafarers is a shared responsibility that must remain paramount,” Dominguez said. IMO said it is monitoring the situation closely and calls for a full and transparent investigation into the circumstances of the incident.

On the situation in West Asia, Guterres said he is deeply concerned by the continuing escalation in the region, including the strikes by the United States on Iran and the strikes by Iran on neighbouring countries in the Gulf and beyond that are not parties to the conflict and a significant increase in hostile rhetoric.