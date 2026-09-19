ETV Bharat / international

UN Appoints US Agriculture Official Luke Lindberg To Head The World Food Program

FILE - The UN flag flies on a stormy day at the United Nations during the United Nations General Assembly, Sept. 22, 2022. ( AP )

United Nations: The United Nations announced the appointment Friday of U.S. agriculture official Luke Lindberg to head the World Food Program, the U.N. food agency that calls itself “the world’s frontline responder to hunger” in conflicts, crises and emergencies around the world.

Lindberg, the son-in-law of Senate Majority Leader John Thune, is now the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s undersecretary for trade and foreign agricultural affairs. He will replace Cindy McCain as executive director of the Rome-based World Food Program.

U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres and Food and Agriculture Organization Director-General Qu Dongyu made the joint announcement after WFP’s board confirmed it agreed with the appointment.

Lindberg, 37, will take the helm of WFP as it struggles to raise money to help feed tens of millions of people in need. The agency, which relies on donations, says as many as 266 million people are facing acute hunger, but it is aiming to help just 110 million this year because of funding cuts.

The United States has for many years been the largest donor to the U.N. food agency, and the job heading it has gone to an American since the early 1990s.

Lindberg has been in his USDA role for just over a year, and President Donald Trump nominated him to head the World Food Program.