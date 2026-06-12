ETV Bharat / international

UN Anti-Torture Body To Assess Sri Lanka's Detention Reforms

Colombo: A United Nations anti-torture monitoring body will visit Sri Lanka next week to assess progress on reforms aimed at preventing torture and ill-treatment in places of detention, seven years after its last mission to the island nation, officials said on Thursday.

The visit comes amid continuing scrutiny by international human rights organisations over allegations of torture, custodial abuse and shortcomings in accountability mechanisms in Sri Lanka.

The 10-day visit, scheduled from June 15 to 24, will evaluate whether Sri Lankan authorities have implemented recommendations made during the UN Subcommittee on Prevention of Torture's previous visit and strengthened safeguards for "people in detention or other places where they may be deprived of their liberty”, the UN body said in a statement issued in Geneva.

Earlier this week, a court-appointed special medical board was formed to examine whether former spy chief Suresh Salley, who is under detention, was subjected to torture while in the custody of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Salley was arrested under the draconian Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) in connection with investigations into the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks. Opposition parties have claimed that he is being treated inhumanely.

Sri Lanka became a party to the UN's Optional Protocol to the Convention against Torture (OPCAT) in 2017, committing itself to regular independent inspections of detention facilities and the establishment of a domestic monitoring mechanism.

Under its mandate, the Subcommittee on Prevention of Torture (SPT) can undertake announced or unannounced visits to places where people are detained and engage with government officials, civil society organisations, detention authorities and UN agencies to assess compliance with international human rights standards.

During its visit, the SPT will also review the functioning of Sri Lanka's national preventive mechanism, an independent oversight system established to monitor detention facilities and help prevent torture and abuse.