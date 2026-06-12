UN Anti-Torture Body To Assess Sri Lanka's Detention Reforms
The visit comes amid continuing scrutiny by international human rights organisations over allegations of torture, custodial abuse and shortcomings in accountability mechanisms in Sri Lanka.
By PTI
Published : June 12, 2026 at 8:29 PM IST
Colombo: A United Nations anti-torture monitoring body will visit Sri Lanka next week to assess progress on reforms aimed at preventing torture and ill-treatment in places of detention, seven years after its last mission to the island nation, officials said on Thursday.
The visit comes amid continuing scrutiny by international human rights organisations over allegations of torture, custodial abuse and shortcomings in accountability mechanisms in Sri Lanka.
The 10-day visit, scheduled from June 15 to 24, will evaluate whether Sri Lankan authorities have implemented recommendations made during the UN Subcommittee on Prevention of Torture's previous visit and strengthened safeguards for "people in detention or other places where they may be deprived of their liberty”, the UN body said in a statement issued in Geneva.
Earlier this week, a court-appointed special medical board was formed to examine whether former spy chief Suresh Salley, who is under detention, was subjected to torture while in the custody of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).
Salley was arrested under the draconian Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) in connection with investigations into the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks. Opposition parties have claimed that he is being treated inhumanely.
Sri Lanka became a party to the UN's Optional Protocol to the Convention against Torture (OPCAT) in 2017, committing itself to regular independent inspections of detention facilities and the establishment of a domestic monitoring mechanism.
Under its mandate, the Subcommittee on Prevention of Torture (SPT) can undertake announced or unannounced visits to places where people are detained and engage with government officials, civil society organisations, detention authorities and UN agencies to assess compliance with international human rights standards.
During its visit, the SPT will also review the functioning of Sri Lanka's national preventive mechanism, an independent oversight system established to monitor detention facilities and help prevent torture and abuse.
“Since our last visit in 2019, the Government of Sri Lanka has designated its national preventive mechanism, which is an important step in torture prevention,” delegation head Aisha Shujune Muhammad said in the statement.
“In addition to undertaking preventive visits, our upcoming mission aims to evaluate the functioning of the mechanism and to assess how the authorities have implemented our recommendations over the past years,” she said.
The team is also expected to conduct joint visits with Sri Lanka's preventive mechanism as part of efforts to strengthen safeguards against torture and other forms of ill-treatment.
At the end of the visit, the delegation will present confidential preliminary observations to the Sri Lankan government and the national preventive mechanism. A detailed report containing findings and recommendations will subsequently be submitted to the authorities.
The report will remain confidential unless the Sri Lankan government requests its publication. The report prepared after the body's previous visit to Sri Lanka in 2019 has not been made public to date, the release said.
The delegation comprises experts from the Maldives, Poland, Georgia and Croatia, along with human rights officers from the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.
A recent United Nations Human Rights (UNHR) office's report on Sri Lanka had detailed entrenched and systemic rights violations, including arbitrary detention, torture, and deaths in custody.
The report by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, also described the misuse of draconian laws to silence families and activists campaigning for justice.
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