ETV Bharat / international

UN Agency Says Plan Underway To Evacuate 11,000 Stranded Seafarers Through The Strait Of Hormuz

Vessels are seen anchored in the Strait of Hormuz, off the port city of Khasab on Oman’s northern Musandam Peninsula on May 17, 2026. ( AFP )

Islamabad: A United Nations agency said Tuesday that a plan is underway to evacuate 11,000 stranded seafarers through the Strait of Hormuz. The International Maritime Organization announced the plan.

Its secretary-general, Arsenio Dominguez, said in a statement that “this large-scale operation will be carried out in close cooperation with Iran, Oman, all other coastal states in the region, the United States and the maritime industry.”

“We have secured the necessary safety guarantees and have thoroughly verified the conditions for safe navigation to support these operations,” he said.