UK’s Former US Ambassador Peter Mandelson Arrested In Misconduct Probe

Former UK ambassador to the United States, Peter Mandelson, is pictured as he leaves his residence in central London on February 21, 2026. Mandelson was on February 23, 2026 arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office. ( AFP )

London: Peter Mandelson, the UK’s former ambassador to the US, was arrested from his north London home on Monday on suspicion of misconduct in public office, the Metropolitan Police said. Mandelson had resigned from the House of Lords and Labour Party earlier this month following damaging allegations related to his association with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The Met Police had confirmed soon after that the force had opened an investigation into the former frontline Labour politician, who served in the Cabinet under prime ministers Tony Blair and Gordon Brown. “Officers have arrested a 72-year-old man on suspicion of misconduct in public office," said a Met Police spokesperson. "He was arrested at an address in Camden on Monday, 23 February and has been taken to a London police station for interview. This follows search warrants at two addresses in the Wiltshire and Camden areas. "We are not able to provide further information at this stage to prevent prejudicing the integrity of the investigation,” the spokesperson said.