ETV Bharat / international

Zelenskyy Says US Must Pile Pressure On Russia To End War

Miami: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday called on the United States to put more pressure on Russia to end the war, as diplomats converged on Miami for fresh talks. Zelenskyy also said that Washington had proposed the first face-to-face negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in half a year, but later expressed skepticism that would help.

Zelenskyy said that only the United States was capable of persuading Russia to end the war, and he called on Washington to increase pressure on Moscow to make that happen. "America must clearly say: if not diplomacy, then there will be full pressure...Putin does not yet feel the kind of pressure that should exist," he said, stressing the need for more arms supplies to Ukraine and sanctions on the entire Russian economy.

The Ukrainian leader's comments in Kyiv came as Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev arrived in Miami where Ukrainian and European teams have also gathered for the negotiations, mediated by US special envoy Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner. "Discussions are being held constructively," Dmitriev told reporters, according to Russian state media, adding that "they started and continue today, and will also continue tomorrow."

Trump's envoys have pushed a peace plan in which the United States would offer security guarantees to Ukraine, but Kyiv would likely be expected to surrender some territory, a prospect resented by many Ukrainians. However, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday promised not to force Ukraine into any agreement, saying "there's no peace deal unless Ukraine agrees to it." He added that he may join Saturday's talks in Miami, his hometown.

Earlier Saturday, Zelenskyy had revealed Washington had proposed negotiations that would include Ukraine, the United States and Russia. He added that Europeans could be present and it would be "logical to hold such a joint meeting." But he subsequently told journalists, "I am not sure that anything new could come of it."

The last time Ukrainian and Russian envoys held official direct talks was in July in Istanbul, which led to prisoner swaps but little else. Russian and European involvement in Miami marks a step forward from before, when the Americans held separate negotiations with each side in different locations.

However, it is unlikely Dmitriev would hold direct talks with European negotiators as relations between the two sides remain strained. Moscow, which invaded Ukraine in February 2022, argues that Europe's involvement in the talks only hinders any peace process.

Russia presses on