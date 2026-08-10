ETV Bharat / international

Ukrainian Drone Attack On Russian City Of Nizhnekamsk Kills 13

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during a press conference with his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic at the Serbia Palace, in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, Aug. 8, 2026. ( AP )

Kyiv: Ukraine attacked the petroleum hub of Nizhnekamsk in central Russia's Tatarstan region on Monday, killing 13 people and injuring 75 others, local authorities said, in one of the deadliest attacks in the country in the 4-year-old war.

The Ukrainian military said it hit an oil refinery in Nizhnekamsk, which is about 1,200 kilometers (750 miles) east of the Ukrainian border and has a population of about 240,000.

Russian officials didn't say what the drones targeted, but the city is home to two refineries and a petrochemical plant. Ukraine has targeted Russian oil facilities with long-range drones almost daily in recent months. The campaign has caused fuel shortages in Russia, eaten into its refining capacity and unsettled the population.

Also on Monday, several Ukrainian drones sparked a fire at an industrial facility in the Tyumen region of western Siberia, said Gov. Alexander Moor, without offering any details. Last month, Ukrainian drones hit a refinery in Tyumen, more than 2,400 kilometers (about 1,500 miles) east of the border with Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says his country is trying to force Russian President Vladimir Putin to the negotiating table and stop his full-scale invasion, launched in 2022. Russia is one of the world's biggest energy producers.

Ukraine's General Staff said its forces struck a Taneco oil refinery in Nizhnekamsk, starting a fire.

The city came under a "massive" drone attack targeting industrial and civilian facilities, according to the press service of Tatarstan's head, Rustam Minnikhanov.

One of the drones hit a hostel, killing nine of the 13 victims, including citizens of Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan, officials said. Uzbekistan's consular office in Tatarstan said seven of its nationals were killed. A child was among the dead, along with the 75 injured, the press service said, adding that Monday was declared a day of mourning in Tatarstan. It was not possible to independently verify either side's claims.

Repairing the refineries is complicated for Russia. Ukraine's attacks have damaged specialized equipment that is often imported, making repairs time-consuming and expensive as workarounds or replacements are sought by evading international sanctions.

Russia has also regularly battered Ukraine from the air using missiles, powerful glide bombs and drones, hitting civilian areas and causing thousands of civilian casualties, according to the United Nations. In the first six months of this year, 1,396 civilians were killed and 7,978 injured in Ukraine, the U.N. office in Kyiv said last week. That was a 37% increase from the same period last year, it said.