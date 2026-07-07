ETV Bharat / international

Ukraine Would Bring 'Extraordinary Defensive Capability' To NATO: Zelensky

Ankara: President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday that Ukraine's battle-hardened forces would bolster NATO's defences, as he renewed his argument for Kyiv to join, at the alliance's summit in Ankara.

At the same time he urged Ukraine's backers to step up help for the country's air defences as it struggles with shortages of crucial interceptors to shoot down Russian missiles.

"Do you really believe it would be right to live outside NATO, a country and a people with this level of defensive capability?" Zelensky said in a speech on the sidelines of the summit.

"Ukraine in NATO is a source of extraordinary defensive capability."

Zelensky renewed calls for Ukraine to be granted membership despite US President Donald Trump firmly shutting the door on Kyiv becoming part of the Western military alliance. The US leader has poured cold water on Ukraine's long-standing push to join NATO as he has sought to bring an end to more than four years of war with Russia.