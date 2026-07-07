Ukraine Would Bring 'Extraordinary Defensive Capability' To NATO: Zelensky
Zelensky urged Ukraine's backers to boost country's air defences as it struggles with shortages of crucial interceptors to shoot down Russian missiles.
By AFP
Published : July 7, 2026 at 5:53 PM IST
Ankara: President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday that Ukraine's battle-hardened forces would bolster NATO's defences, as he renewed his argument for Kyiv to join, at the alliance's summit in Ankara.
At the same time he urged Ukraine's backers to step up help for the country's air defences as it struggles with shortages of crucial interceptors to shoot down Russian missiles.
"Do you really believe it would be right to live outside NATO, a country and a people with this level of defensive capability?" Zelensky said in a speech on the sidelines of the summit.
"Ukraine in NATO is a source of extraordinary defensive capability."
Zelensky renewed calls for Ukraine to be granted membership despite US President Donald Trump firmly shutting the door on Kyiv becoming part of the Western military alliance. The US leader has poured cold water on Ukraine's long-standing push to join NATO as he has sought to bring an end to more than four years of war with Russia.
Ukraine has recently appeared to turn the tide on the Kremlin in the conflict as it has stabilised the front line and carried out damaging strikes deep inside Russia. But despite being able to tackle the swarms of Russian drones targeting the country daily, Kyiv has difficulty shooting down ballistic missiles as its air defences run low.
"We are capable of doing everything else ourselves, but when it comes to air defence, we need our partners' determination," he said.
"Please let more determination and more decisions for air defence be one of the key outcomes of this NATO summit."
The Ukrainian leader said current production levels of the US-made Patriot missiles were not sufficient as he called on allies to press Washington to let Kyiv produce them under licence. He also urged European nations to work with Ukraine to produce their own cheaper version of the technologies.
"Europe needs affordable mass produced anti-ballistic systems as soon as possible. In fact, today," he said.
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