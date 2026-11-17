ETV Bharat / international

Ukraine Strikes Russia's Kerch Bridge With Drones And Missiles As Aerial Attacks Escalate

Ukrainian drones and missiles struck a vital bridge linking Russia to the occupied Crimean Peninsula, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Tuesday, calling it an “unprecedented” operation as Russia reported that its forces downed a record number of Ukrainian drones for the second straight day.

Zelenskyy portrayed the operation on the Kerch Bridge as a masterstroke, as Ukrainian forces gradually wore down Russian air defenses for weeks before bombarding the prized target with a barrage of missiles and drones overnight. Zelenskyy didn’t detail the damage, but the Ukrainian General Staff said that an arch and a span of the bridge’s road section collapsed, severing the road link, while the railway line was still standing but its arch was damaged.

Russia’s Investigative Committee said that the bridge was attacked by drones and sustained damage but didn’t elaborate. The Kerch Bridge is a crucial link in moving military and civilian supplies from Russia to Crimea and to support troops on the front line. The construction of the bridge, a potent symbol of Russia’s illegal annexation of the peninsula in 2014, was inflammatory to Ukrainians.

“The symbol of the occupation has cracked,” the Ukrainian General Staff said in a statement. Moscow’s forces, meanwhile, fired ballistic missiles and drones at Kyiv, hitting two of the Ukrainian capital’s main bridges and killing at least two people. A recent escalation in aerial attacks came as Russia and Ukraine await a date for the next round of U.S.-mediated talks aimed at ending the war that began with Moscow’s full-scale invasion of its neighbor on Feb. 24, 2022.

U.S. President Donald Trump says he plans to talk about the war in Ukraine during his highly anticipated meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin in China this week.

Missiles delivered the final blow in the 7-stage operation

The Kerch Bridge attack was the culmination of weeks of preparatory strikes over seven stages of the operation, Zelenskyy said on social media. Ukrainian forces knocked out defense systems, radars, electronic warfare equipment and other designated targets before launching Monday night's final attack, he said.

Domestically developed long-range drones struck the bridge's road section during the night while Ukraine's Neptune missiles and other drones aimed at the rail section, he said. Flamingo precision-guided missiles delivered the final blow, he said.

Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian military published videos showing what they said were the attacks and subsequent damage to the bridge, with part of the deck in the water and a fallen arch. The Associated Press wasn't able to verify the images. The Russian-installed governor of Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, said that traffic across the bridge was halted but rail traffic was restored by Tuesday afternoon. He didn’t mention any damage.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that “there is no doubt that the bridge will be restored and will be even better than it was before.” Zelenskyy noted that Russia has battered Ukrainian infrastructure, especially the power grid, every day. There were significant power outages in three Ukrainian regions Tuesday, he said.

“We have repeatedly offered Russia steps toward de-escalation — and every proposal has been met with loud rejection,” he said. U.K. Defense Secretary Wes Streeting, meeting at NATO headquarters in Brussels with Ukraine’s Western backers, said that the Kerch Bridge strike was “another example of Ukrainian ingenuity and Ukraine’s absolute determination to defend itself against Russian aggression.”

Russian air defenses downed 1,441 drones during a second straight night of major Ukrainian attacks, Russia’s Defense Ministry said Tuesday. That was a day after Russia said that it downed 1,336 Ukrainian drones in the highest number of interceptions it had reported so far during the war.

Ukraine also attacks industrial areas deep inside Russia

Elsewhere, authorities in Bashkortostan, a Russian region in the southern Ural Mountains, said that defenses repelled a “massive” drone attack on industrial zones in the cities of Ufa and Salavat. All plants there worked as usual, officials said.