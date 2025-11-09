ETV Bharat / international

Ukraine Scrambles For Energy After Russian Attacks

Ukrainian military personnel participate in the Dyka Gonka (Wild Race) competition run in Kyiv on November 8, 2025, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. ( AFP )

Kyiv: Around 100,000 people were still without power in the northeastern Ukrainian region of Kharkiv, Kyiv authorities said Sunday, a day after Russia's latest attacks on energy infrastructure. Moscow, which has escalated attacks on Ukraine's infrastructure in recent months, launched hundreds of drones at energy facilities across the country overnight into Saturday.

Some of these strikes affected the Kharkiv region, home to Ukraine's second biggest city, Restoration Minister Oleksiy Kuleba said. "Time is needed to restart the equipment. Currently, around 100,000 consumers remain without electricity, water, and heating," Kuleba said.

Ukraine's energy minister Svitlana Grynchuk said the wave of attacks, which killed four people, marked "one of the most difficult nights" for Ukrainian energy since the Russian invasion began.

In the Poltava region, one of the most affected, power was mostly restored on Sunday. But damaged equipment left parts of its main city still in the dark, local authorities said. State energy operator Ukrenergo implemented scheduled power cuts, allowing to balance the system, in most Ukrainian regions.

Russia has targeted the power and heating grid throughout its almost four-year invasion, destroying a large part of the key civilian infrastructure.

'Complicates restoration'

Moscow has switched tactics, striking simultaneously generation facilities, as well as power transmission and distribution systems, said deputy Minister of Energy Artem Nekrasov. "This complicates the prompt restoration of normal power supply and the normal operation of the energy system," he said.