ETV Bharat / international

Ukraine, Russia Hold First Direct Talks On Latest US Peace Plan

This handout photograph taken and released by the UAE Presidential Court on January 23, 2026 shows UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al-Nahyan (C) speaking with the heads of delegations participating in the UAE-hosted trilateral talks between the US, Russia and Ukraine, at the Al Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi. ( AFP )

Abu Dhabi: Negotiators from Russia, Ukraine and the United States met Friday in Abu Dhabi for the first direct negotiations on a plan being pushed by US President Donald Trump to end the almost four-year-long war.

The US initially drafted a plan to end the conflict that was heavily criticised in Kyiv and western Europe for being too close to Russia's line, while later proposals were criticised by Moscow for floating the idea of European peacekeepers.

Ahead of Friday's talks, which are set to continue on Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said territory remained the key issue -- with Moscow having said it is not dropping its demand that Kyiv pull out of its eastern Donbas region.

After the first day of talks, Ukraine's chief negotiator Rustem Umerov posted on social media that the meeting had focused "on the parameters for ending Russia's war and the further logic of the negotiation process", adding that meetings were scheduled for Saturday.

The UAE foreign ministry said in an earlier statement the talks were scheduled to last two days and were "part of ongoing efforts to promote dialogue and identify political solutions to the crisis". Trump met Zelensky at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Thursday and US envoy Steve Witkoff later held talks with Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin.

- Donbas dispute -

The Emirates meeting took place as thousands of people in Kyiv were without heating in sub-zero temperatures due to Russian strikes. The European Union, which has sent hundreds of generators, accused Moscow of "deliberately depriving civilians of heat".

Kyiv said Russian strikes had killed three people on Friday in the Kharkiv region and four people -- including a father and his five-year-old son -- overnight in the east. While diplomacy to end Europe's worst conflict since World War II has gained pace, Moscow and Kyiv appear deadlocked over the issue of territory.