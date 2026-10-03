India Offers Peace Proposal To Ukraine, Adds to Efforts To bring Russia and Ukraine To The Table
India's peace proposal among four received from Turkey, Egypt and the United States by Ukraine.
Published : October 3, 2026 at 7:12 PM IST|
Updated : October 3, 2026 at 7:37 PM IST
New Delhi: In confirmation of India's ongoing mediatory role in the Ukraine war, Ukraine is considering India's comprehensive proposal for a ceasefire with Russia.
By offering a peace proposal, India is now adding to diplomatic efforts to bring both Russia and Ukraine to the negotiating table as the war in Ukraine impacts energy and food supply chains, adding to global instability.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha told reporters that India's proposal is one of four proposals from Turkey, Egypt and the United States. "The broadest is India’s proposal. For the first time, India has offered to play a role," he said
"We have outlined our vision, based on our logic and our understanding of how all this should proceed. We are ready for an energy ceasefire and a Black Sea ceasefire, but only in combination."
According to him, the proposals from Turkey and Egypt include a grain and agricultural truce in the Black Sea. The US' proposal relates to an energy truce to halt strikes on energy infrastructure.
India has good ties with both Russia and Ukraine, putting it in a key position to play the role of a mediator. There have been regular high-level exchanges between the two sides, but this is the first time that an Indian proposal has come to light.
There has been little respite in the fighting as Ukraine and Russia have continued to hit each other with drones and missiles targeting each other's energy infrastructure, among others. Russian President Vladimir Putin even acknowledged that Ukraine's attack on Russian energy infrastructure had cost the country Russia one per cent of its GDP.
Amid all this, India has also boosted its diplomacy. In August, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) leaders' summit in Kyrgyzstan, where he urged the Russian leader to end the Ukraine war. In early September, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited Kyiv, where he held talks with his Ukrainian counterpart.
While Ukraine revealed it had received a peace proposal from India, Putin said on Friday that Modi had offered “good ideas” for finding a peaceful resolution. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is one of those world leaders who, despite our very good and even friendly relations, personal good relations, constantly raises the question and asks the question about putting an end to the conflict in Ukraine,” said Putin at an event. Putin said Modi has focused on mutually acceptable solutions.
“He has an avid interest and very good ideas aimed at finding mutually acceptable solutions. In that sense, naturally, the Prime Minister takes a neutral position but with an interest in the end of the conflict. I think it's my duty to say that directly. And we are thankful to the Prime Minister for his ideas,” Putin said.
Still, the two countries did not appear to be anywhere close to sitting down for ceasefire talks as they have continued to attack each other. Putin said this week that Russia is targeting economic targets in response to Kyiv's attacks on Russia's oil refineries and its ships in the Black Sea.
For India, the war in Ukraine is not a conflict that is unfolding far away with no consequences. The war in Ukraine and the conflict in Iran are together impacting grain and energy supply chains.
Underlining the risks for India and Global South countries, Jaishankar recently warned of a looming “major food crisis” in the coming months and highlighted the already significant fertiliser shortages the world is witnessing due to the Ukraine and Iran conflicts. He noted that the situation is a "big concern" for India.
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