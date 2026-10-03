ETV Bharat / international

India Offers Peace Proposal To Ukraine, Adds to Efforts To bring Russia and Ukraine To The Table

New Delhi: In confirmation of India's ongoing mediatory role in the Ukraine war, Ukraine is considering India's comprehensive proposal for a ceasefire with Russia.

By offering a peace proposal, India is now adding to diplomatic efforts to bring both Russia and Ukraine to the negotiating table as the war in Ukraine impacts energy and food supply chains, adding to global instability.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha told reporters that India's proposal is one of four proposals from Turkey, Egypt and the United States. "The broadest is India’s proposal. For the first time, India has offered to play a role," he said

"We have outlined our vision, based on our logic and our understanding of how all this should proceed. We are ready for an energy ceasefire and a Black Sea ceasefire, but only in combination."

According to him, the proposals from Turkey and Egypt include a grain and agricultural truce in the Black Sea. The US' proposal relates to an energy truce to halt strikes on energy infrastructure.

India has good ties with both Russia and Ukraine, putting it in a key position to play the role of a mediator. There have been regular high-level exchanges between the two sides, but this is the first time that an Indian proposal has come to light.

There has been little respite in the fighting as Ukraine and Russia have continued to hit each other with drones and missiles targeting each other's energy infrastructure, among others. Russian President Vladimir Putin even acknowledged that Ukraine's attack on Russian energy infrastructure had cost the country Russia one per cent of its GDP.