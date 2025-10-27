ETV Bharat / international

Ukraine Mourns Two Journalists Killed By A Russian Drone Strike

Relatives, colleagues and friends of two Ukrainian 43-year-old journalists Olena Hubanova, who worked under the pseudonym Alyona Gramova, and cameraman Yevhen Karmazin, who were killed on Thursday, Oct. 23, when a Russian Lancet drone hit their vehicle in Ukraine's Kramatorsk around 20 kilometres from the front line, mourn over their coffins during a funeral service at St. Michael Monastery in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Oct. 27, 2025. ( AP )

Kyiv: Mourners gathered at a church in Kyiv on Monday to honor two Ukrainian journalists killed last week when a Russian drone struck their car in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk region.

War correspondent Olena Hubanova, who worked under the pseudonym Alyona Gramova, and cameraman Yevhen Karmazin were killed on Thursday by a Russian Lancet drone in Kramatorsk, around 20 kilometers (12 miles) from the front line. Another reporter who was part of the team was wounded.

It was the latest deadly attack on journalists covering the war in Ukraine. Earlier this month, a French photojournalist, Antoni Lallican, and a Ukrainian reporter, Grigoriy Ivanchenko, were wounded in a similar strike. Ivanchenko later had a leg amputated.

The growing reach of drones — now extending more than 20 kilometers from the front line — has made reporting increasingly perilous.

The two journalists, who often worked together, were honored side by side during a funeral service at St. Michael’s Golden-Domed Monastery, where their coffins were covered with fresh roses.

“Defending the truth is one of the highest forms of love for one’s neighbor," the priest, Viktor Zhyvchyk, said during the service. "In their effort to show the truth to the world, these journalists gave their lives.”