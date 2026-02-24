ETV Bharat / international

Ukraine Marks Four Years Since Russian Invasion, Zelenskyy Says Putin Failed To Achieve Goals

In this handout video grab taken from a handout footage released by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Service on February 24, 2026, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky walks through his bunker as he makes a video address in Kyiv, as Ukraine marks the fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion. ( AFP PHOTO / UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE )

Kyiv: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy marked the fourth anniversary of the Ukraine war by accusing Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin of trying to take over Ukraine, saying he had failed to achieve this and other war goals.

In a video address that showed Ukrainians carrying out acts of resistance against Russian soldiers in the opening days of the conflict, Zelenskyy added that Ukraine was ready to do "everything" it could to secure a strong, lasting peace.

Zelenskyy Gives A Tour Of Bunker Where Biden Offered To Evacuate Him. (AFP)

Hundreds of thousands have died since Russia invaded its neighbour on February 24, 2022, unleashing the deadliest war on European soil since World War II.

Talks between the two sides, relaunched last year by the United States, have so far failed to halt the fighting, which has devastated the country and left it facing a mammoth reconstruction task.

"Putin has not achieved his goals. He did not break the Ukrainians. He did not win this war. We have preserved Ukraine, and we will do everything to achieve peace -- and to ensure there is justice," Zelenskyy said in his address.

"We want peace. Strong, dignified, and lasting peace," Zelenskyy said, adding that any agreement "must not simply be signed, it must be accepted by Ukrainians".

The leaders of Ukraine's allies, including Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, were in the country on Tuesday to mark the anniversary.

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen was also there, saying she wanted to reaffirm that Europe stood "unwaveringly with Ukraine, financially, militarily, and through this harsh winter".

"And to send a clear message to the Ukrainian people and to the aggressor alike: we will not relent until peace is restored. Peace on Ukraine's terms," she said in a video posted to social media.