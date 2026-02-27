ETV Bharat / international

Ukraine Unlocks $1.5 Bn In IMF Funding As Board Approves $8.1 Bn Loan

Washington: The IMF's executive board has approved an $8.1 billion lending agreement for Ukraine, unlocking immediate access to around $1.5 billion, the fund said Thursday, days after the country marked four years since Russia's invasion.

The 48-month arrangement replaces an earlier facility, and is expected to support Kyiv as authorities push to maintain economic stability and the war with Russia enters a fifth year. International Monetary Fund staff and Ukrainian authorities had reached a staff-level deal on this funding in November. But the program was contingent upon securing financing assurances and enacting a budget, among other elements.

"The overarching goals of the authorities' new program are to continue anchoring economic and financial stability, restore debt sustainability" and advance reforms that will help with post-war recovery and support Ukraine's aim for accession to the European Union, said the IMF. "Ukraine and its people have weathered a long and devastating war for over four years with remarkable resilience," IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva added in a statement.

Ukraine's Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said in a statement posted on Facebook that the initial funds would be directed to finance the budget deficit and support economic stability. "It is very important for us that in the fifth year of a full-scale war, against the background of systemic attacks on the energy sector, Ukraine has guaranteed international financial support from partners and a resource for the stable operation of the state," she said.