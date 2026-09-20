ETV Bharat / international

Ukraine Fires Over 1,000 Drones At Russia Including Largest Attack On Moscow

In this photo provided by Ukraine's 65th Mechanized Brigade press service, Ukrainian soldiers prepare an FPV drone to fire towards Russian positions in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. ( AP )

Moscow: Ukrainian forces fired more than 1,000 drones at Russia overnight, officials said Sunday, including what Moscow’s mayor described as the “largest ever” attack on the Russian capital.

Russia’s Ministry of Defence said that its forces shot down 1,100 Ukrainian drones across the country, as well as over the annexed Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea and the waters of the Black Sea.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that 450 drones had been destroyed en route to the Russian capital. Some drones hit the Moscow Oil Refinery and a residential building, he said.

The major attack came on the third and final day of voting in Russia’s first wartime parliamentary election, balloting that was virtually devoid of opposition to President Vladimir Putin’s policies and is all but certain to cement the Kremlin’s dominance.