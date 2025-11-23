ETV Bharat / international

Plan To End War Not Final Offer, Says Trump As Ukrainian And US Envoys Head For Talks

This combination of pictures created on February 12, 2025 shows US President Donald Trump on February 10, 2025, in Washington, DC and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky in Warsaw, Poland on January 15, 2025. ( AFP )

Geneva: Ukrainian and US envoys will meet in Switzerland on Sunday along with European security chiefs to discuss Washington's plan for ending the war with Russia, officials said, after Kyiv pushed back on proposals seen as favourable to Moscow.

US President Donald Trump has given Ukraine until November 27 to approve the plan to end the nearly four-year conflict, but Kyiv is seeking changes to a draft that accepts some of Moscow's hardline demands. Trump's 28-point plan would require the invaded country to cede territory, cut its army, and pledge never to join NATO. He told reporters on Saturday it was not his final offer and he hoped to stop the fighting "one way or the other".

Ukraine's European allies, who were not included in drafting the agreement, said the plan requires "additional work" as they scrambled at the G20 summit in South Africa to come up with a counter-offer to strengthen Kyiv's positions.

A US official told AFP that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and diplomatic envoy Steve Witkoff were scheduled to arrive in Geneva on Sunday for the talks, and that US Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll had already arrived there after meeting with Zelensky in Kyiv.

"We will have an informal pre-meeting tonight for dinner" with Ukrainian delegates, the US official said on Saturday. Zelensky's decree said the negotiations would include "representatives of the Russian Federation" but there was no immediate confirmation from Russia whether it would join the talks.

- Russian 'representatives' expected -

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said "consultations will take place with partners regarding the steps needed to end the war," after issuing a decree naming Ukraine's delegation for the talks, led by his top aide Andriy Yermak. "Our representatives know how to defend Ukraine's national interests and what is necessary to prevent Russia from launching a third invasion", having annexed Crimea in 2014 and mounted a full-scale offensive in 2022, he said.

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the senior officials would meet in Geneva "to take things further forward", stressing the importance of solid "security guarantees" for Ukraine under any settlement. "The focus very much now is on Geneva tomorrow and whether we can make progress tomorrow morning," he told the media on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Johannesburg.