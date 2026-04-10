ETV Bharat / international

Ukraine And Russia Will Cease Fire For Orthodox Easter

In this photo provided by Ukraine's 65th Mechanized Brigade press service, recruits practice military skills at a training ground near the frontline in the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, April 8, 2026. ( AP )

Moscow: Ukraine and Russia will cease fire for the Orthodox Easter holidays, the warring countries' leaders said on Thursday, announcing a rare 32-hour halt in fighting. The four-year war previously saw limited and short truces, but Moscow and Kyiv were quick to trade accusations of violations.

With talks on ending the four-year-old conflict derailed by the Middle East war, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this week that he had made a holiday truce proposal through the United States.

In a statement late on Thursday, the Kremlin said that "a ceasefire is declared from 16:00 (13:00 GMT) on April 11 until the end of the day on 12 April 2026" by Russian President Vladimir Putin, "in connection with the approaching Orthodox feast of Easter."

The Kremlin's statement made no mention of Kyiv's initial proposal. Hours later, Zelensky responded that "Ukraine has repeatedly stated that we are prepared to take reciprocal measures. We proposed a ceasefire this year during the Easter holidays and will act accordingly."

"People need an Easter free from threats and real progress toward peace, and Russia has a chance to avoid returning to hostilities after Easter," he added.

Putin have instructed the Russian General Staff "to cease combat operations in all directions for this period," the Kremlin said, adding that troops were ready to "counter any possible provocations by the enemy".

"We assume that the Ukrainian side will follow the example of the Russian Federation." The war has cost hundreds of thousands of lives and forced millions to flee their homes, making it Europe's deadliest conflict since World War II.