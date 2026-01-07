ETV Bharat / international

Ukraine's Allies Praise Major Progress On Defense Guarantees If A Peace Deal Is Struck With Russia

Ukarine's allies attend press conference after the signing of the declaration on deploying post-ceasefire force in Ukraine during the 'Coalition of the Willing' summit on security guarantees for Ukraine, at the Elysee Palace in Paris Tuesday, Jan 6, 2026. ( AP )

Paris: Ukraine’s allies said they made major progress Tuesday toward agreeing on how to defend the country if a peace deal is struck with Russia, saying they were ready to provide international guarantees to deter Moscow from attacking its neighbor again.

Plans discussed at a key meeting in Paris included having the U.S. lead an effort to monitor any ceasefire — which could give Washington a direct role in keeping any peace with Russia.

Leaders from 27 European countries and Canada, as well as U.S. representatives and top officials from the European Union and NATO, said they would provide Kyiv’s front-line forces with equipment and training and back them up with air, land and sea support to deter any future Russian attack.

This was the 15th and largest meeting of the so-called "coalition of the willing" — involving more heads of state and governments than ever and U.S. envoys in person for the first time.

The post-ceasefire architecture would also include beefing up Ukraine’s war-battered army, including by replenishing its weapons stocks, so it could act as the country’s front-line deterrence against a resumption of fighting. There was no immediate comment from officials in Russia on Tuesday, which was the eve of Orthodox Christmas.

Details of the plan were not disclosed

The size of the supporting forces was not made public, and many of the details of the plan — which would only apply if a ceasefire enters into force — remain unclear. U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the meeting made “excellent progress” but cautioned that “the hardest yards are still ahead,” noting that Russian attacks on Ukraine continue.

Moscow has revealed few details of its stance in the U.S.-led peace negotiations. Officials have reaffirmed Russia’s demands and have insisted there can be no ceasefire until a comprehensive settlement is agreed. Russian President Vladimir Putin has ruled out any deployment of troops from NATO countries on Ukrainian soil. Starmer added that there can only be peace if Russia compromises, and added: “Putin is not showing that he is ready for peace.”

Zelenskyy agreed progress was made

In the event of a ceasefire, Starmer said the U.K. and France “will establish military hubs across Ukraine and build protected facilities for weapons and military equipment to support Ukraine’s defensive needs.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy agreed progress was made in the talks, although commitments need to be ratified by each country so that they can be put in place after any settlement.

“We determined what countries are ready to take leadership in the elements of security guarantees on the ground, in the air, and at sea, and in restoration,” Zelenskyy told a news conference in Paris. “We determined what forces are needed. We determined, how these forces will be operated and at what levels of command.”