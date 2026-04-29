ETV Bharat / international

Ukraine Accuses Israel Of Importing Grain 'Stolen' By Russia As Zelenskyy Warns Of Sanctions

Kyiv: Ukraine accused Israel on Tuesday of allowing the import of grain it says Russia stole from occupied areas, prompting a sharp exchange between officials. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said a vessel carrying grain had arrived at an Israeli port and was preparing to unload, calling the trade illegal and warning of sanctions against those involved.

Israel claimed that the vessel had not entered the port and had not yet submitted its documents. The MarineTraffic.com marine tracking website showed the ship had been in Haifa for several days.

“In any normal country, purchasing stolen goods is an act that entails legal liability,” Zelenskyy wrote on X, adding that Ukraine’s intelligence services were preparing sanctions targeting companies and individuals profiting from the shipments. “We will also coordinate with European partners to ensure that the relevant individuals are included in European sanctions regimes,” he said.

Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said the country’s tax authority had opened an investigation into a ship expected to dock at Haifa port. Saar dismissed Zelenskyy’s comments as “Twitter diplomacy,” telling a press conference in Jerusalem that Ukraine had not provided sufficient information or requested legal assistance.