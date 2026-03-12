ETV Bharat / international

UK Woman Jailed For Abusing Teen Girl As 'House Slave' For 25 Years

Amanda Wixon (56), who forced a teenage girl to work as a "house slave" and live in squalor for 25 years, has been jailed for 13 years. The victim went to Wixon's house in the Priors Park area of Tewkesbury in Uninted Kingdom's Gloucestershire in 1995 and was made to remain there until her rescue in 2021.

According to a report by the Independent, the Gloucester Crown Court found Wixon guilty of false imprisonment, charges of forced or compulsory labour, and assault leading to bodily harm. Judge Ian Lawrie KC said Wixon was in "permanent denial" about the impact of her offending on the woman. Wixon denied all the charges and blamed her estranged son, Clint, for suggesting things to the woman.

"You are to be punished for a series of offences spanning 20 years. You cruelly and persistently held this woman captive. This false imprisonment ran from her late teens until her early 40s. The enduring, persistent trauma of that slavery remains. This offending was not isolated and was persistent over many years," the judge has been quoted by the Independent.

In what can be described as one of the cruellest domestic abuses, the victim (now in her mid 40s) was regularly beaten with a broom handle, her teeth were knocked out, liquid detergent was squirted down her throat, bleach was splashed on her face, and she had her head repeatedly shaved against her will, the report says.

"For 25 years, I lived in fear, control and abuse. I was treated as though my life, my freedom and my voice did not matter. Although my abuser has now been found guilty, the trauma and the nightmares are something I still carry with me every day," the victim, who has learning difficulties, has been quoted as saying.

According to the report, she told the court that food was limited by Wixon, and she lived off scraps, could not leave the house, and was forced to secretly wash at night. The home of Wixon was overcrowded and in a squalid condition, with mould on the walls, plaster peeling off, and rubbish in the back garden.

According to prosecution Sam Jones, she was prevented from leaving the house and was physically assaulted. Not only that, she had to work forcefully with the threats of violence. "She had been denied food and the ability to wash for many years," the prosecution told Independent.