ETV Bharat / international

UK Trade Secretary Peter Kyle To Visit India To Ramp Up FTA Implementation

FILE - Union Minister Piyush Goyal (R) meets the UK Secretary of State for Business and Trade, Peter Kyle (L) ( ANI )

London: UK Business and Trade Secretary Peter Kyle will visit New Delhi this week to ramp up the implementation of the bilateral Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and unlock a “timely boost” for both economies, the British government said on Monday.

Kyle is set to arrive in New Delhi on Tuesday for talks with Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, which will be focused on bringing the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) – dubbed a “priority for both governments” – into force “as quickly as possible”.

The trade deal, expected to significantly boost the two-way trade partnership worth 48 billion pounds a year, had hit some delays over Britain’s upcoming steel import restrictions.

“From whisky to automotives, this landmark deal will unlock massive opportunities for businesses and consumers in the UK and India,” Kyle said in a pre-visit statement.

The senior Cabinet minister stated that his visit to Delhi will help “progress implementing this win-win agreement, which is worth billions to our economies”.

“I look forward to working with Piyush Goyal to make sure everybody can start to feel the benefits as soon as possible,” he added.

The UK government said the Business and Trade Secretary’s visit to India at a time of rapid global change signals the country’s determination to unlock the next phase of its modern economic partnership with India, so it can deliver growth for people in both countries.

The FTA will liberalise 99 per cent of UK tariffs and 90 per cent of Indian tariffs, supporting cheaper, quicker, and easier exports and trade between our markets, it stated.