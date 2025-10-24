ETV Bharat / international

UK To Press 'Coalition Of Willing' For More Long-Range Missiles For Ukraine

A view of a damaged apartment hit by a drone in a residential building in Krasnogorsk in the Moscow region on October 24, 2025. ( AFP )

London: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky heads to London Friday for a meeting of its key backers, where Britain's prime minister has said he will call on Europe to deliver more long-range missiles.

Kyiv's Western allies have ratcheted up pressure on Moscow as the war enters its fourth winter, with the United States and European Union both announcing new sanctions this week on Russian energy aimed at crippling its war economy.

EU leaders also took steps towards funding Ukraine's defence for another two years, although they stopped short of greenlighting a mammoth "reparations loan" backed by frozen Russian assets.

On Friday, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will call on allies to "step up the gifting of long-range capabilities to ensure Ukraine can build on its success of this week", his office said in a statement ahead of the meeting of the so-called coalition of the willing.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Netherlands' Dick Schoof are expected to attend the London summit, with other leaders including French President Emmanuel Macron joining virtually.

Starmer's call for more missiles comes after Zelensky failed to secure long-range Tomahawks during a recent visit to Washington, despite multiple pleas for the weapons he says Ukraine needs to hit targets deep inside Russia.

The nearly four-year war continues to grind on despite US and European efforts to force Russian President Vladimir Putin to the negotiating table, with Moscow battering Ukraine's energy grid this week in deadly drone and missile attacks.

'Reparations loan'

Starmer will also urge European leaders to "finish the job on Russian sovereign assets to unlock billions of pounds to fund Ukraine's defences," according to the Downing Street statement.

It comes a day after EU leaders tasked the European Commission to move ahead with options for funding Ukraine for two more years, leaving the door open for a 140-billion-euro ($162 billion) "reparations loan".

The EU froze around 200 billion euros of Russian central bank assets after Moscow's tanks rolled into Ukraine, and the European Commission has proposed using the funds to provide a huge loan to Kyiv -- without seizing them outright.