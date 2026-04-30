ETV Bharat / international

UK To Fast-Track Law Against Malign State Actors After Terror Attack

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer (L) meets first responders from Shomrim North West London during a visit to Golders Green in north-west London on April 30, 2026, the day after two men were stabbed. ( AFP )

London: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday said the government will fast-track a new law to target "malign state actors" as he chaired a security meeting in the wake of an "anti-semitic terrorist attack" in London.

His intervention came as it emerged that the 45-year-old Somalia-born suspect, in custody over the stabbing of two Jewish men at Golders Green on Wednesday, had been referred to the UK's counter-terrorism programme for extremist views.

The Home Office said he had arrived in the UK as a child migrant before acquiring British citizenship and the police noted a history of "serious violence and mental health issues".

"There is no getting away from the fact that this was not a one-off," Starmer said in an opening address during a criminal justice-focused meeting at 10 Downing Street.

"This has been a series of attacks on our Jewish community, particularly in recent weeks. And there is a very deep sense of anxiety, of concern about security, about safety, about identity, frankly.

"So, we have to understand that wider impact and that visceral feeling that many in our Jewish community have. And we have to be really clear that an attack on our Jewish community is an attack on all of us. And we have to approach it in that way," he said.

Earlier, the Metropolitan Police's Senior National Coordinator for Counter Terrorism indicated that her teams "remain alive to the threat of Iranian state aggression in the UK" as the conflict in West Asia continues to evolve.