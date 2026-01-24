ETV Bharat / international

UK's Starmer Slams Trump Remarks On Non-US NATO Troops In Afghanistan As 'Insulting' And 'Appalling'

FILE - Relatives of British Army Private Douglas Halliday, of the 1st Battalion The Mercian Regiment, one of the seven British soldiers killed in Afghanistan, line a street as his coffin is driven through the town of Wootton Bassett, England, following repatriation, Tuesday, June 29, 2010. ( AP )

London: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer signaled Friday that U.S. President Donald Trump should apologize for his false assertion that troops from non-U.S. NATO countries avoided the front line during the Afghanistan war, describing Trump's remarks as “insulting” and “frankly appalling.”

Trump's comment that he wasn't sure the other 31 nations in NATO would be there to support the United States if and when requested, provoked outrage and distress across the United Kingdom, regardless of individuals' political persuasion.

“We’ve never needed them, we have never really asked anything of them," Trump said of non-US troops in an interview with Fox Business Network in Davos, Switzerland, on Thursday. "You know, they’ll say they sent some troops to Afghanistan, or this or that, and they did — they stayed a little back, a little off the front lines.”

That view stands at odds with the reality that in October 2001, nearly a month after the Sept. 11 attacks, the U.S. led an international coalition in Afghanistan to destroy al-Qaida, which had used the country as its base, and the group's Taliban hosts. Alongside the U.S. were troops from dozens of countries, including from NATO, whose mutual-defense mandate had been triggered for the first time after the attacks on New York and Washington.

UK sacrifice

In the U.K., the reaction to Trump's comments was raw. Starmer paid tribute to the 457 British personnel who died and to those have been left with profound life-long injuries.

“I will never forget their courage, their bravery and the sacrifice they made for their country,” Starmer said. “I consider President Trump’s remarks to be insulting and frankly appalling and I am not surprised they have caused such hurt to the loved ones of those who were killed or injured and, in fact, across the country.”

Without naming Trump, Prince Harry weighed in to the furor too, saying the “sacrifices” of British soldiers during the war “deserve to be spoken about truthfully and with respect.”

“Thousands of lives were changed forever," said Harry, who undertook two tours of duty in Afghanistan in the British Army and who lost friends there. “Mothers and fathers buried sons and daughters. Children were left without a parent. Families are left carrying the cost.”

After 9/11, then Prime Minister Tony Blair said that the U.K. would “stand shoulder to shoulder” with the U.S. in response to the al-Qaida attacks. British troops took a key role in many operations during the Afghan war particularly in Helmand Province in the south of the country, until their withdrawal from combat operations in 2014. British troops remained, in a support role, alongside the U.S. military until the chaotic withdrawal in 2021 when the Taliban returned to power.

More than 150,000 British troops served in Afghanistan in the years after the invasion, the largest contingent after the American one. Ben Obese-Jecty, a lawmaker who served in Afghanistan as a captain in the Royal Yorkshire Regiment, said that it was “sad to see our nation’s sacrifice, and that of our NATO partners, held so cheaply by the president of the United States."

Trump and Vietnam