ETV Bharat / international

UK Sets Out Fuel Contingency Plans For Flights Amid US-Iran Conflict

London: Airlines will be expected to consolidate schedules on certain routes with multiple flights to the same destination on the same day as part of contingency measures the UK government announced on Sunday. The Department for Transport (DfT) issued a series of temporary plans amid ongoing jet fuel supply issues caused by the US-Iran conflict and the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

It stressed that while UK airlines say they are not currently facing supply issues, the government is stepping in to protect travellers from the likelihood of last-minute flight cancellations over the upcoming summer holiday period in the event of significant disruption caused by the conflict.

“Since the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, the government has been monitoring jet fuel supplies daily and working with airlines, airports and fuel suppliers to stay ahead of any problems," said UK Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander. “There are no immediate supply issues, but we’re preparing now to give families long-term certainty and avoid unnecessary disruption at the departure gate this summer.

“This legislation will give airlines the tools to adjust flights in good time if they need to, which helps protect passengers and businesses," she said. Alexander said that the UK "will do everything we can to insulate" the country from the impact of the situation in West Asia.

The contingency plans are designed to enable airlines to plan realistically and lock in schedules earlier so that people are less likely to be affected by short-notic changes at the airport. Instead of cancelling flights at the last minute, the temporary measures would help move passengers onto similar services, prevent running flights which have not sold a significant proportion of tickets and reduce wasted fuel from flying near-empty planes.

DfT said it will be consulting with the aviation industry in order to act quickly and before any travel disruption is allowed to take hold. The measures will allow airlines to proactively hand back a limited proportion of their allocated take-off and landing slots without losing the right to operate them the following season.

Such "Hand backs" would help airlines build realistic schedules and avoid last-minute cancellations rather than flying empty "ghost flights" or cancelling at short notice, putting passengers’ plans at risk, DfT stated. “Airlines have a duty to look after their passengers when they face disruption, and should offer a choice between a refund or alternative travel arrangements, including with another airline, if a flight is cancelled," said Rob Bishton, Chief Executive of the UK Civil Aviation Authority.

“Relaxing the rules around slots at airports will allow airlines more flexibility, and so we expect them to give passengers as much notice as possible of cancellations during this period," he said.