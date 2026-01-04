ETV Bharat / international

UK Says Conducted Joint Strike With France On IS Site Near Palmyra

Islamic State was territorially defeated in Syria in 2019 but still maintains a presence, particularly in the country's vast desert.

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer (L) and France's President Emmanuel Macron leave after the UK-France Summit at 10 Downing Street in London, on July 10, 2025, the final day of Macron's three-day state visit to Britain. (AFP)
Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer (L) and France's President Emmanuel Macron leave after the UK-France Summit at 10 Downing Street in London, on July 10, 2025, the final day of Macron's three-day state visit to Britain. (AFP)
By AFP

Published : January 4, 2026 at 10:56 AM IST

London: The British Ministry of Defence said it cooperated with France on Saturday night to strike an underground facility in Syria that had likely been used by the Islamic State group to store weapons. "Royal Air Force aircraft have completed successful strikes against Daesh in a joint operation with France," the ministry said in a statement, using the Arabic acronym for IS.

"This facility had been occupied by Daesh, most likely to store weapons and explosives. The area around the facility is devoid of any civilian habitation," the statement added. The ministry said there was no indication the bombing north of the ancient site of Palmyra had posed any risk to civilians. IS was territorially defeated in Syria in 2019 but still maintains a presence, particularly in the country's vast desert.

Palmyra, home to UNESCO-listed ancient ruins, was once controlled by the jihadist fighters. Last month, Washington said a lone IS gunman in Palmyra attacked American personnel, killing two US soldiers and a US civilian. US forces said they struck dozens of IS targets in Syria in retaliation.

