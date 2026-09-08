ETV Bharat / international

UK Sanctions Israeli Settlements In West Bank, Condemns ‘Ethnic Cleansing’

A Union flag hung from the window of a residential property in Denton, Greater Manchester on February 12, 2026. ( AFP )

London: The UK on Tuesday announced sanctions on Israeli settlements in the West Bank, banning the import of goods from the occupied Palestinian territories, which it declared as “illegal”.

UK Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband was joined by Prime Minister Andy Burnham in the House of Commons as he delivered a statement to condemn the “ethnic cleansing of Palestinians” in West Bank settlements.

While highlighting his own “proud British Jew” heritage, Miliband announced a “new comprehensive sanctions regime with appropriate religious exemptions".

“The government believes the unlawfulness of the occupation should be reflected in the economic relationships we choose to have with the occupied territories," Miliband told MPs.

“So I can announce today that we will introduce an import ban on goods from illegal settlements in the occupied territories," he said.

Miliband said action would be taken against specific companies and individuals providing construction, infrastructure, financing or real estate services linked to settlement expansion.

"So to those who finance or facilitate illegal settlements, let me say this, you will face the full force of UK sanctions. Settlements are illegal. They should not be promoted in our country,” he said.

He went on to point out the United Nations (UN) definition of ethnic cleansing as a purposeful policy designed by one ethnic or religious group to remove by violent and terror-inspiring means the civilian population of another ethnic or religious group from certain geographic areas.

“The British government agrees that there is ethnic cleansing of Palestinians in areas of the West Bank – perpetrated by settler terrorists. And all too often the Israeli government has turned a blind eye to this and worse, members of it have made statements and taken actions to support the forced displacement of Palestinians,” the Cabinet minister said.