ETV Bharat / international

UK Sanctions Iranian Entities Accused Of Deploying Criminal Proxies

London: Organisations and individuals accused of enabling hostile Iranian activity, including in the form of criminal proxies on British soil, are among those hit with new UK sanctions on Monday.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said the new measures come in response to Iranian action against global security and its use of criminal gangs to carry out threats overseas.

They are designed to target illicit finance flows which enable the Iranian regime to pursue destabilising action across West Asia, including the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, which is disrupting the global economy and military strikes against the UK’s Gulf allies.

“This package of sanctions directly targets organisations and individuals who threaten security on UK streets and stability in the Middle East," said UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper.

“Criminal proxies backed by parts of the Iranian regime who threaten security in the UK and Europe will not be tolerated, nor will illicit finance networks. We are coordinating our actions across Europe.

“We continue to press for a negotiated settlement and a long-term diplomatic solution in the Middle East, which urgently restores freedom of navigation to the Strait of Hormuz,” she said.