UK Residents Hit Crowdfund Target To Legally Challenge Chinese Super Embassy Plan

A general view of Royal Mint Court where is planning site for the new London Chinese embassy, near London's financial district, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026. ( AP )

London: An association of residents living on the China-owned Royal Mint Court site near the Tower of London is set to legally challenge a proposed Chinese super embassy after surpassing its crowdfunding target within hours of the UK government’s greenlight for the controversial project.

The Royal Mint Court Residents Association has raised over 176,000 pounds in donations, substantially more than their 145,000-pound target and the bulk being raised within hours of the ministerial nod for the mega embassy on Tuesday. The judicial review application will be based on concerns that the residents fear being ousted from their homes by the Chinese government, besides security, safety and privacy concerns.

“We are humbled that so many of those persecuted by the CCP (Chinese Communist Party), together with ordinary Brits up and down the country, have placed their faith in us, and stood by residents," Mark Nygate, treasurer of the residents’ association, said in a statement.

"We won’t waste a single penny in ensuring that this embassy plan fails," he said.

The group is made up of around 100 families, who say their homes were sold in a “secretive” deal to China in 2018. It has previously fundraised to make representations with the local Tower Hamlets Council planning process.

The judicial review process will argue that the residents were taken out of the planning process when the decision was "called in" by the government weeks after the Labour Party won the general election in July 2024, a plan previously rejected by the council.