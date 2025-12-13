ETV Bharat / international

UK Reaffirms Stance On Kashmir During Parliamentary Debate

London: The UK government reaffirmed its long-standing policy on Kashmir as an issue for India and Pakistan to resolve based on the wishes of Kashmiris during a Westminster Hall debate in the Houses of Parliament this week.

Hamish Falconer, minister in the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), presented the official stance during the debate entitled ‘Kashmir: Self-determination' secured by backbench Labour MP of Pakistani heritage Imran Hussain. The MP for Bradford East, a constituency with a significant British Pakistani electorate, asked the minister to address a key question on whether Kashmir is a “bilateral or an international issue”.

“I reaffirm the UK government’s long-standing position on Kashmir, which is that it is for India and Pakistan to find a lasting resolution to the situation, taking into account the wishes of the Kashmiri people," said Falconer. “That principle is central to our approach, and it reflects our belief in diplomacy and our respect for human rights," he said. The minister, in charge of the Middle East, Pakistan and Afghanistan in the FCDO, took note that Wednesday’s backbench debate marked the fourth UK parliamentary intervention on Kashmir this year.

“As the whole House knows, Kashmir is one of the most sensitive and enduring challenges in South Asia. It is a flashpoint between two nuclear-armed states and a place where history, identity and geopolitics collide. “The dispute has endured for nearly eight decades, and it defines the security landscape of South Asia. As we have seen this year, the stakes are incredibly high, and miscalculation or escalation could have consequences far beyond South Asia. That is why Britain, while maintaining a neutral stance, urges dialogue and respect for human rights," he said.