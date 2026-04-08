ETV Bharat / international

Moment Of Relief: UK PM Starmer Welcomes US-Iran Ceasefire, Travels To Gulf

London: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer begins a visit to the Gulf region on Wednesday to discuss diplomatic efforts to support and uphold the ceasefire agreed between the US and Iran overnight. Downing Street said his visit to the Gulf region is aimed at bringing about a lasting resolution to the conflict and protecting the UK and global economy from further threats.

Starmer is set to reiterate the UK’s commitment to de-escalation and hold further discussions on practical efforts to restore freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, following what his office referred to as “promising progress” as a result of the ceasefire.

“I welcome the ceasefire agreement reached overnight, which will bring a moment of relief to the region and the world,” said Starmer.

“Together with our partners, we must do all we can to support and sustain this ceasefire, turn it into a lasting agreement and reopen the Strait of Hormuz,” he said.

The US and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire after nearly six weeks of military hostilities. US President Donald Trump made the dramatic announcement on Truth Social on Tuesday evening (US time), 90 minutes before his deadline to wipe out the civilisation was to end.