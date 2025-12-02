ETV Bharat / international

UK Police Issue Family’s Tribute To Murdered Indian Student, Renew Information Appeal

London: The UK police force investigating the murder of a 30-year-old Indian student formally named him as Vijay Kumar on Monday, along with a renewed appeal for information and release of his family’s tribute to the “energy, joy and laughter” he brought to their lives.

West Mercia Police had earlier revealed that Vijay was found by officers on Barbourne Road in Worcester, central England, with serious injuries and died in hospital last Tuesday. Five men arrested on suspicion of his murder remain on bail as the police investigation remains ongoing.

“We continue to appeal to anyone who has any information that would help with our enquiries,” the police said. Vijay Kumar Sheoran hailed from Jagrambas village of Charkhi Dadri district in Haryana and in a statement released by West Mercia Police his family shared their devastation at the tragic and untimely loss of his life.

“Vijay brought energy, joy and laughter and filled our lives with warmth. Life was never dull with him around. Even in hard times, his spirit was unbreakable — he lived with purpose, passion, and heart,” the statement reads.

“Behind all his gestures was a heart that cared deeply for his family and friends. He didn’t always say it, but he showed it—in small gestures, shared glances, and unexpected kindness.

“Though his time with us was unbelievably short, it was filled with meaning. His tragic departure has left us devastated and has created a void in our lives. Saying goodbye to such a loving family member is one of life’s hardest things. We will miss Vijay deeply and carry his memory forward in the stories we tell and the love we share,” they said.