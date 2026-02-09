ETV Bharat / international

UK Police Force 'Assesses Claims' The Ex-Prince Andrew Sent Sensitive Reports To Epstein

Britain's Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly known as Prince Andrew, looks round as he leaves after attending the Easter Matins Service at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, England, April 20, 2025 ( AP )

London: Thames Valley police said Monday that it is assessing allegations that the former Prince Andrew sent confidential trade reports to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The police force, which serves areas west of London, including the ex-royal’s former home in Windsor, launched the inquiry after news organizations reported on emails that suggest the then-prince sent Epstein reports from a 2010 tour of Southeast Asia he took as Britain’s envoy for international trade.

An anti-monarchy campaigner said he reported the former prince for suspected misconduct in public office and breaches of Britain’s Official Secrets Act as a result of the emails, which were among the more than 3 million pages of documents released last month by the U.S. Justice Department.

“We can confirm receipt of this report and are assessing the information in line with our established procedures,” the police force said in a statement. Andrew, who was stripped of his royal titles last year, has denied all wrongdoing in relation to Epstein. He is now known simply as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

Separately, Britain's most popular royals made public their views on the scandal for the first time. Prince William and Princess Catherine on Monday expressed concern for Epstein's victims. The comments were released by a Kensington Palace spokesperson as William traveled to Saudi Arabia for an official visit.

“I can confirm that the Prince and Princess of Wales have been deeply concerned by the continued revelations,’’ the spokesman said. “Their thoughts remain focused on the victims.”

The statement is the latest effort by the British monarchy to respond to the escalating crisis surrounding the former Prince Andrew after emails released by the Justice Department show that he carried out an extensive correspondence with Epstein even after the financier was jailed for soliciting prostitution with a minor.

The jeopardy faced by the royal family could be seen Monday when King Charles visited Lancashire, in north west England. While most of the public clapped, cheered and waved flags, one person shouted, “How long have you known about Andrew?” the BBC reported.