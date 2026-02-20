ETV Bharat / international

UK Police Continue Search Of Andrew's Former Royal Lodge In Misconduct Case

FILE - Britain's Prince Andrew, center, and his daughters Princess Eugenie, left, and Princess Beatrice leave Westminster Abbey after the wedding of Prince William to Catherine Middleton, in London, April 29, 2011 ( AP )

London: The UK police investigating allegations of misconduct in public office against Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, King Charles III's younger brother, continue to carry out searches at his former home of Royal Lodge on the Windsor Castle estate on Friday.

Andrew, who was arrested in a dramatic swoop on his 66th birthday on Thursday morning, was released "under investigation" after 11 hours of questioning by Thames Valley Police and returned to his Wood Farm home on Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.

The police confirmed that their search of the particular property, where he had recently moved, is now complete, but the search at the Royal Lodge in Berkshire remains ongoing.

Following the unprecedented development of the eighth in line to the British throne being arrested, King Charles issued a statement to stress that the "law must take its course” and proceeded with his pre-scheduled royal engagements.

“What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities," the 77-year-old monarch said in a statement released by Buckingham Palace.

His brother's arrest came in the wake of shocking allegations over the past few weeks as files related to the late American sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein, were released by the US Department of Justice. The police are believed to be investigating breaches related to his term as the UK's Trade Envoy between 2001 and 2011, when he may have shared privileged government information inappropriately.

"Misconduct in public office is a serious common law offence which requires prosecutors to show that a public officer deliberately breached their duty in a way that represents a serious abuse of public trust,” said Simarjot Singh Judge, founder and managing partner of Judge Law.

The Indian-origin legal expert stressed that an arrest is only part of the investigative process and if confidential reports were shared, investigators would need to examine their classification, whether there was authorisation, and the intent behind any disclosure.