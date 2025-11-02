ETV Bharat / international

UK Police Say 10 People Hospitalized After Train Stabbing Attack, 9 With Life-Threatening Injuries

Emergency personnel inspect a train at the Huntingdon, England, train station in Cambridgeshire after people were stabbed Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. ( AP )

London: British police said 10 people have been hospitalised, nine with life-threatening injuries, following a mass stabbing attack on a London-bound train and that counter-terrorism police are supporting the investigation.

In a statement early Sunday, hours after the attack, British Transport Police also said the stabbings had been declared a “major incident.”

“Ten people have been taken to hospital with nine believed to have suffered life-threatening injuries,” the statement said. “This has been declared a major incident and Counter Terrorism Policing are supporting our investigation whilst we work to establish the full circumstances and motivation for this incident.”

The attack took place as the train headed south towards Huntingdon, a market town a few miles northwest of the university city of Cambridge, early Saturday evening. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said his “thoughts are with all those affected” after the “appalling incident.”

Emergency services, including armed police and air ambulances, responded quickly as the train drew into Huntingdon. The attack appears to have been contained swiftly after the train arrived at the station.