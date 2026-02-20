ETV Bharat / international

UK Police Appeal To Women From Indian Community After Man Convicted Of Rape

London: The Metropolitan Police Thursday issued an appeal directed specifically at women from the Indian community based in south-west London after a 37-year-old man was convicted of rape and a series of sexual offences by a UK court.

Gurwinder Singh was convicted of rape, attempted rape, assault by penetration, two counts of sexual assault and one count of common assault at Southwark Crown Court in London on Wednesday and will be sentenced in April.

Following their investigation, Met Police detectives believe the scale of Singh's crimes may be much wider and many other women may have been victims of similar offences.

"They are particularly keen to hear from women in the Indian community who live in the Hayes or Southall area, as they believe he may have targeted a specific community," the Met Police said in a statement on behalf of the detectives investigating the case.

"However, detectives are keeping an open mind and are appealing to anyone who may have met or spoken to Singh online, or anyone who has any information about his offending,” they said.

Singh's conviction follows a report by a woman in June last year of being raped at a hotel in Paddington, west London. She told police that she had been given the contact details of someone who could help her find a job and began communicating with them via WhatsApp to find out more.

“The victim in this case has shown incredible courage in coming forward and disclosing what happened to her – it is thanks to her bravery that Singh has been convicted and is unable to cause further harm," said Detective Constable Lydia Webb, who led the investigation.

“We believe that there may be other women who have been subject to Singh’s crimes and we want to provide reassurance that any reports will be fully investigated and dealt with sensitively and with compassion.

“We recognise that coming forward can be a daunting experience, but would encourage victim-survivors to speak with us so they can get the support and help they very much deserve. All victims of sexual assault are given anonymity for life," she said.