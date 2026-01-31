ETV Bharat / international

UK PM Starmer Wraps China Visit With Multi-Billion-Pound Export, Investment Deals

London: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has concluded his visit to China, claiming to have secured billions of pounds worth of export and investment deals and bringing “stability” to previously strained relations with Beijing.

Over the course of his three-day visit this week, the UK and China clinched 2.2 billion pounds in export deals, around 2.3 billion pounds in market access pacts over five years and hundreds of millions worth of new investments, Downing Street said in a statement released on Friday.

From Scotch whisky tariffs slashed in half to 5 per cent and growth in Brompton bike sales to AstraZeneca’s pharmaceutical investments and a new World Snooker Tour in China, the UK government claimed big wins for its industry across all major sectors.

“We are bringing stability, clarity and a long-term strategy to how we engage with China, so we can bring home the benefits for businesses and for working people," said Starmer.

“Engaging with China is how we secure growth for British businesses, support good jobs at home, and protect our national security,” he said.

From the Chinese end, entertainment brand POP MART – the producer of viral toy Labubus – confirmed plans to establish London as its regional hub and open up to seven stores in the UK, creating over 150 jobs.