ETV Bharat / international

UK PM Starmer Unveils Defence Funds To Boost Drone Warfare Capabilities

London: Britain's caretaker Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, on Tuesday unveiled a major defence spending plan with a focus on boosting the country’s drone warfare capabilities as his leadership legacy. In one of his final big-ticket policy interventions after he announced his resignation last week, Starmer said the ‘Defence Investment Plan’ will be backed by 298 billion pounds of investment across the next four years.

He also tabled 15 billion pounds of additional spending in the wake of criticism from within his Cabinet over inadequate funds to ensure the UK was fully equipped to fight modern-day wars with cutting-edge abilities.

“This record investment puts the security of the British public first, transforming our armed forces and giving them the funding and equipment they need to fight and defend our nation," said Starmer.

“The world is a more dangerous and volatile place, so it is only right we are boosting the number of troops on the ground, rebuilding ammunition stockpiles and investing in cutting-edge technology to ensure we outpace our adversaries for generations to come,” he said.

The outgoing leader said the UK’s defence spending was "on track" with an increase to 2.7 per cent of GDP, against a backdrop of US President Donald Trump demanding members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) spend 5 per cent of GDP on defence by 2035.

According to a Downing Street statement, over 5 billion pounds for the next four years will fund a drone transformation for the UK's armed forces.