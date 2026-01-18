ETV Bharat / international

UK PM Starmer Protests Trump’s ‘Completely Wrong’ Greenland Tariffs

A crowd walks to the US consulate to protest against Trump's policy towards Greenland in Nuuk, Greenland, Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026. ( AP )

London: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has dubbed the additional tariffs threatened by US President Donald Trump over European countries opposed to his Greenland takeover as “completely wrong”. Starmer joined other European allies on Saturday night to object to the proposed move after Trump posted about the plan on his Truth Social platform.

He has threatened to impose 10 per cent tariffs on goods imported to the US from the UK, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the Netherlands and Finland from February 1. This could rise even further to 25 per cent until a deal over Greenland, an autonomous island in the Arctic, is reached.

“Our position on Greenland is very clear – it is part of the Kingdom of Denmark, and its future is a matter for the Greenlanders and the Danes,” said Starmer, in a statement released by 10 Downing Street in London.

"We have also made clear that Arctic Security matters for the whole of NATO [North Atlantic Treaty Organisation] and allies should all do more together to address the threat from Russia across different parts of the Arctic.

"Applying tariffs on allies for pursuing the collective security of NATO allies is completely wrong. We will, of course, be pursuing this directly with the US administration,” he said.

French President Emmanuel Macron described Trump’s threat as “unacceptable”, even as thousands took to the streets in Greenland and Denmark to protest a forced American takeover. “We will not be swayed by any intimidation,” said Macron.