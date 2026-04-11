ETV Bharat / international

UK PM Keir Starmer hails Pakistan’s ‘critical role’ in US-Iran ceasefire

London: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer spoke to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the lead-up to the US-Iran peace talks and hailed Islamabad’s “critical role” in negotiating a ceasefire in West Asia.

Downing Street said the leaders agreed on the urgency to ensure the full reopening of the Strait of Hormuz during their phone call on Friday. It came hours before US President J D Vance and Speaker of the Iranian parliament Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf arrived in the Pakistani capital for the talks.

“The Prime Minister [Starmer] said that the ceasefire was very welcome and thanked Sharif for Pakistan’s critical role,” Downing Street said in a readout of the Starmer-Sharif discussions.

“They agreed that the upcoming talks were vital to progress the ceasefire towards lasting peace, and to ensure the full reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

“Recognising that it was still early days, the Prime Minister was clear that the UK was supportive of this process and hoped it would pave the way to a long-term resolution of the conflict. They recognised the long and deep ties between the UK and Pakistan and agreed to stay in touch going forward,” it stated.

Starmer concluded a three-day tour of the Gulf on Friday, during which he held discussions with leaders in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the UAE and Qatar.

Speaking to the UK media at the end of his visit, the UK PM said there was a “real desire” on the part of the country’s Gulf allies to work more closely on defence and economic resilience.