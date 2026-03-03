ETV Bharat / international

Starmer Defends UK Decision Not To Join US Strikes On Iran

London: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Monday defended his decision not to join the US-Israel strikes on Iran over the weekend, saying his Labour Party government did not believe in “regime change from the skies”.

Starmer was updating Parliament on his earlier announcement that the UK had granted permission for the Americans to use British bases for "limited defensive purpose” in West Asia.

His statement to MPs in the House of Commons came after President Donald Trump said he was “very disappointed” that the UK PM took “far too long” to change his mind over the use of British bases.

“This government does not believe in regime change from the skies,” Starmer told the Commons.

“The United Kingdom was not involved in the initial strikes on Iran by the US and Israel. That decision was deliberate. We believe that the best way forward for the region and for the world is a negotiated settlement in which Iran agrees to give up any aspirations to develop a nuclear weapon and ceases its destabilising activity across the region.