ETV Bharat / international

UK Parliamentary Group Raises Concern Over 'Escalating' Tensions In PoK

London: A British parliamentary group has raised concerns over reports of communication disruptions, arrests and "escalating tensions" in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and sought clarification from the British government on its assessment of the situation. India maintains that Pakistan has been in illegal possession of Indian territory in the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

New Delhi asserts that the entire Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are integral and inalienable parts of India by virtue of the "complete, legal and irrevocable accession" of Jammu and Kashmir to India in 1947.

In a letter sent to the UK Foreign Office on Saturday, Bradford East MP Imran Hussain, who is also the chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Kashmir, cited recent reports from the region of a "communications blackout, as part of a broader lockdown, alongside escalating tensions, and restrictions affecting the ability of people in the region to communicate with the outside world".

The letter, signed by nearly 30 MPs, urged the British government to "engage proactively and use all appropriate diplomatic channels to encourage de-escalation and a peaceful resolution" in the region.

Earlier on Saturday, authorities in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) arrested dozens of people following the banning of the Joint Action Awami Committee (JAAC) – a local group involved in violent protests, which led to deaths and injuries last year.

The group was outlawed on Friday by authorities, citing concerns over public order and security.

The JAAC is seeking the implementation of a 38-point agenda that includes subsidised flour and electricity, and the abolition of 12 seats reserved in the regional legislative assembly for Kashmiris.