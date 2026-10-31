ETV Bharat / international

UK Opens New 'Safe And Legal' Route For Refugees To Settle In Country

London: The UK has announced new “safe and legal” routes for refugees, including Indians, seeking resettlement as part of efforts to curb illegal migration through unsafe routes such as small boats crossing the English Channel.

Home Office Minister for Border Security and Asylum, Anna Turley, told the House of Commons on Thursday that the new routes will initially operate from seven countries -- India, Bangladesh, Egypt, Kenya, Malaysia, Pakistan and Uganda.

To be eligible, refugees will need to be outside their country of nationality and to have been present and registered with relevant authorities or the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in one of these countries before October 1 this year.

“The first arrivals through these routes are expected in autumn 2027. The new routes will enable refugees to come to the UK and provide them with an opportunity for a better life," Turley said.

“However, it is imperative that these routes are only used to support refugees with a genuine need for protection to resettle in the UK. This is why we will work in partnership with the UNHCR, which will assess refugees through established processes.

“All refugees who are identified will be required to meet identity, security and eligibility requirements and have suitable sponsorship arrangements in place to be granted status," she said.

The minister said the move is in keeping with the country's "compassionate” outlook of living up to its international obligations and saving the lives of those fleeing war and persecution.

Part of the “safe and legal” options for refugees will be a new named community sponsorship, refugee work and refugee study routes to create pathways for them to come to the UK legally to build their lives in the community. A sponsorship option will connect refugees with universities and employers that are ready to support them.