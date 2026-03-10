ETV Bharat / international

UK's New Definition, Tsar To Tackle 'Anti-Muslim Hostility'

Steve Reed tabled the definition alongside a social cohesion strategy in the House of Commons in London on Monday. ( AFP )

London: The UK has adopted a new definition of "anti-Muslim hostility" and will appoint a special representative to support the government's action to tackle hate crimes targeted at the community.

UK Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government Steve Reed tabled the definition alongside a social cohesion strategy in the House of Commons in London on Monday.

He told MPs the new definition will be non-statutory, or without legal backing, and is designed as a crackdown on “unacceptable prejudice, discrimination and hatred directed at Muslims or those perceived to be Muslim”.

“The definition safeguards our fundamental right to freedom of speech — about religion in general or any religion in particular — and ensures that concerns raised in the public interest are protected,” Reed told Parliament.

“We are committed to appointing an anti-Muslim hostility tsar, who can advise and be a critical friend to the government in doing the work that we need to do.

“We will engage widely across local government, schools, universities, broadcasters, the NHS [National Health Service] and others to agree on how we can best utilise the definition in order to support the Muslim community," he said.

The definition, which had been opposed by some British Hindu and Sikh groups for fear of choking out legitimate free speech, has been dubbed a "working" tool for the government and organisations to better “understand, measure, prevent and address" such hostility.